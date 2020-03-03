Joe Biden Could Be On Track To Win A Majority Of Super Tuesday Delegates

Not more than a week ago, the question wasn’t whether Bernie Sanders would do well on Super Tuesday, but how well he would do.

But a week is a lifetime in politics and Joe Biden’s landslide victories in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama on Tuesday night could be a sign that he’s about to have a huge Super Tuesday.

According to Dave Wasserman of Cook Political Report, Biden’s crushing victories in Virginia and North Carolina – two huge states on the primary map – could be a sign that the former VP is on his way to winning a majority of Super Tuesday delegates.

“Folks, Joe Biden could be on track to win a clear plurality (if not majority) of the 1,357 Super Tuesday delegates at state,” Wasserman said after North Carolina was called for Biden.

Biden’s big wins could offset a slim loss in California

Bernie Sanders has been banking on a big win in California to offset any victories Biden has in other Super Tuesday states.

But as Biden racked up big early wins in Virginia and North Carolina, it is the former vice president who may be able to offset a slim California loss by huge wins in other states.

As Wasserman noted, Biden’s margin in Virginia alone could make up the delegate difference of slight Sanders win in California, Super Tuesday’s biggest prize.

“Biden at 57% in Henrico, 55% in Chesterfield, 50% in Arlington,” he said. “This is an absolute shellacking – at this rate, VA alone could offset a slim Sanders margin in CA.”

Over the past 48 hours, it was clear that Joe Biden had the wind at his back. But his strong early performance in key states on Super Tuesday could make up for a handful of losses he has later on – and he could end up walking away with a plurality (or even majority) of the night’s delegates.

