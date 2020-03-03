Biden Wins Virginia After Being Down By 9 Points A Week Ago

Former vice president Joe Biden came all the way back from the political dead on Tuesday night to carry Virginia, one of Super Tuesday’s biggest delegate prizes.

According to NBC News, the former vice president is projected to win the state over his closest opponent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Virginia has the fourth-most delegates (99 total) of the 14 states voting on Tuesday, trailing only California (415), Texas (228) and North Carolina (110).

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki said that Biden’s victory could be a sign of good things to come for the former VP in other Super Tuesday states.

Steve Kornacki says Biden's big win in Virginia could be a sign of good things to come for the former vice president in other Super Tuesday states. #ctl #p2 #SuperTuesdayResults pic.twitter.com/wc2ESFrMYX — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 4, 2020

Biden was down nine points just a week ago

What makes Joe Biden’s victory in the commonwealth of Virginia so impressive is the fact that polling showed him dead and buried not long ago.

Roughly a week ago, Bernie Sanders led Biden by nine points in the state, according to a poll conducted by Data for Progress.

Following Biden’s big victory in South Carolina and 48 hours of huge endorsements from former primary opponents Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke, the former vice president didn’t only erase that deficit, but he came all the way back to win the state.

