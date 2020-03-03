Bloomberg Refuses To Drop Out And Is Mad At Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is angry that Democrats are rallying around Biden and taking votes away from him.

Via The Daily Beast:

“Joe’s taking votes away from me,” Bloomberg said at his campaign’s Little Havana field office when asked by a reporter about moderates dropping out to support Biden in the last 24 hours.

“Have you asked Joe whether he’s going to drop out?” Bloomberg then challenged. “When you ask him that then you can call me.”

When a reporter asked a follow up, Bloomberg scolded that it was the same question that had just been asked.

“I have no intention of dropping out,” Bloomberg said. “We’re in it to win it.”

It is not so much that Biden is taking away from votes from Bloomberg, but that the bloom has fallen off of the Bloomberg campaign since he had two lackluster presidential debates.

Mike Bloomberg went from being a great, and expensive, advertising campaign to just another candidate in the Democratic field. The mistake the Bloomberg should regret was his decision to bank on not entering the race until Super Tuesday.

If Bloomberg could have avoided debating, Super Tuesday might have worked out better for him, but once voters got a look at the man behind the ads, his support started to slide and hasn’t come back yet.

Blaming Joe Biden for a popularity surge is not realistic. Mike Bloomberg might end up spending $500 million for the third or fourth-best delegate showing. Biden didn’t steal Bloomberg’s voters. Mike Bloomberg might not have done enough to keep them.

