George Conway Donates The Max To Joe Biden To Send Kellyanne To The Unemployment Line

George Conway donated the maximum contribution to Joe Biden, who if he beats Trump, would send his wife Kellyanne to the unemployment line.

George Conway tweeted:

George Conway has made his opposition to Trump loud and clear for the last three years. His tweet is sending a signal to fellow anti-Trump Republicans that it is time to step and support the one candidate who can get rid of Trump and protect US democracy.

The never Trumpers see in Joe Biden what Donald Trump and his administration see. A candidate who inspires intense support, appeals to a broad coalition of voters, and who can defeat Donald Trump in November.

Mr. Conway is putting his money where his tweets are and actively helping to get rid of his wife’s boss to save the United States from Trump.

