Posted on by Jason Easley

Joe Biden Could Have An Insurmountable Lead After Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden could leave Super Tuesday with an insurmountable delegate lead as he is on track for a big night.

Dave Wasserman tweeted:

And:

The Sanders’ pledge to bring in new and young voters has not happened:


The Biden momentum is real, and it is already clear that Mike Bloomberg is a big bust, and the Bernie Sanders’ “expanded coalition” was more hot air and wishful thinking than a reality.

Joe Biden is on his way to flipping the entire narrative of the primary, and could leave Tuesday rolling toward the Democratic nomination.

