Trump Tried To Mock Biden’s Mental Health. It Didn’t Go Well.

President Donald Trump tweeted a Fox News clip of Joe Biden gaffes and was immediately criticized by the online community.

“WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing. Honestly, I don’t think he even knows what office he’s running for!” Trump wrote in reference to clips of Biden’s flubs on the campaign trail.

WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing. Honestly, I don’t think he even knows what office he's running for! pic.twitter.com/454v9GFpgF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

Questions about Biden’s mental health have dogged him in the wake of several high profile verbal flubs, including when he claimed that the United States has seen 150 million gun deaths since 2007. (The Biden campaign later said Biden misspoke and meant to mention “150,000 people killed in firearm homicides since then.”)

But considering the president has often come under fire for his own history of verbal flubs, misleading statements, and outright lies––The Washington Post last month estimated Trump has made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years in office––his attempt to denigrate Biden did not go over well.

Some Twitter users went as far as to post footage of some of Trump’s personal gaffes.

That’s all you’ve got?

I’ve been documenting your insanity for 4 years. Your general madness is MUCH more problematic. than a few gaffes here and there. Who am I? Why am I here" #25thAmendmentNow II https://t.co/DjKPeGOAgh — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) March 3, 2020

Says the man who doesn’t know how to operate a speaker phone. pic.twitter.com/hvaFpBlwwE — Megan (@MeganLeazes) March 3, 2020

Others brought up the president’s own gaffes.

Is that Tim Apple on the phone? What are the oranges of this story! #lunaticInchief — Marilyn Perkins (@Mommypies) March 3, 2020

You recently misspelled your own name! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 3, 2020

Gaffes are far different than delibarate lies, which you've told more than 16K of. You continue to LIE to the American people about the coronavirus and don't even understand how vaccines work.#TrumpVirusCoveruphttps://t.co/neuTaAGEyY — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 3, 2020

Trump also evoked Biden’s mental health in a speech he delivered at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, saying Biden “can’t put two sentences together” and that he’s “not going to be running the government. He’s just going to be sitting in a home someplace and people are going to be running it for him.”

The Biden campaign responded not long afterward.

“A year from now, Joe Biden will have brought character, honor, and decency back to the White House,” spokesman Andrew Bates said at the time, adding that Biden will be “rebuilding the American middle class, fighting to give every American healthcare — instead of trying to cost millions their coverage — rallying the world against climate change, and reversing Donald Trump’s repugnant and un-American immigration policies.”

Bates predicted that “Trump, on the other hand, will be ranting on Twitter about how Deutsche Bank is refusing to give him a loan for ‘Trump Tower Moscow: The Second Try.’”