Voter Turnout Nearly Doubles In Virginia As Dems Are Fired Up And Ready To Dump Trump

Super Tuesday hasn’t just been a good night for former Vice President Joe Biden, who continues to rack up big wins in states all across the country.

It’s also a huge night for the Democratic Party as turnout is through the roof in places that the eventual nominee will need to win in order to defeat Donald Trump in November.

As The Hill reported, in the state of Virginia, turnout in the Democratic primary was nearly double what it was in 2016.

More from the report:

Nearly twice as many voters cast their ballots in Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday than in 2016. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, some 1.3 million votes had been counted in the commonwealth, according to current tallies. That’s nearly double the roughly 780,000 votes cast in the state’s 2008 Democratic primary race between Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Former Vice President Joe Biden won a decisive Victory in Virginia on Tuesday. Current tallies show him with more than 700,000 votes in the state – a roughly 40 percent increase over the half-a-million votes won by Clinton four years ago.

Be very afraid, Donald Trump

At the beginning of this primary process, some pundits sounded the alarm about Democratic turnout, claiming that what happened in Iowa was a “national emergency.”

But the truth is that Democrats are as motivated as ever to replace this president and restore decency and integrity to the Oval Office.

As PoliticusUSA’s Sarah Jones said on Tuesday night, the surge in Democratic turnout can be described as the “Trump effect.”

Trump effect: Dem turnout in VA nearly doubled. See you in Nov, @realdonaldtrump. https://t.co/lNPq6hDSxX — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 4, 2020

Donald Trump should be very afraid by the Democratic show of force on Tuesday night.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter