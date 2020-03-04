Biden Stuns Sanders With A Huge Win In Texas

Other than California, Texas is the biggest delegate prize on the Super Tuesday map – a state that, up until a few days ago, seemed to be headed into the Bernie Sanders column.

On Tuesday night, though, Joe Biden stunned the Vermont senator by winning the state – a show of strength from the former vice president that seemed unthinkable given the state of his campaign after the first three primary contests.

According to Dave Wasserman of Cook Political Report, Biden is projected to win the state after all the votes are counted.

I’ve seen enough. Projection: Joe Biden wins the Texas primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020

NBC News is also projecting a Biden win:

While Biden got a boost from his post-South Carolina momentum, he even performed well among early voters in the state.

Dallas County, TX (early vote): Biden 27%

Sanders 25%

Bloomberg 20%

Warren 11%

Buttigieg 9% If Biden won the early vote there, it’s a good omen for his prospects statewide. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020

Texas is composed of 228 delegates, second only to California which makes up 415 delegates.

Biden’s victory in the Lone Star state caps off big Super Tuesday wins in other states all across the country, from North Carolina, Virginia and Alabama to Minnesota and Massachusetts, among others.

As goes Texas, so goes the Democratic nomination?

Of the Super Tuesday states, Texas is unique in that it contains elements of both Biden’s and Sanders’ base. In other words, it makes the race in Texas a good microcosm of which of the two men would be favored to win the Democratic nomination.

As Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report noted as Tuesday’s results came in, “Kinda willing to bet that as goes TX tonight, so goes the Democratic nomination.”

Kinda willing to bet that as goes TX tonight, so goes the Democratic nomination. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 3, 2020

Well, Texas went for Joe Biden on Tuesday night, and it could mean that the former vice president is on a clear path to becoming the 2020 Democratic nominee for president.

Given recent polling, Texas isn’t likely to go anywhere even when Super Tuesday is over. The race is currently a toss-up between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, meaning it will remain front and center as November approaches.

