Elizabeth Warren ‘Reassessing’ Next Steps Of Campaign As Progressives Push Her To Exit Race

Sources close to presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said on Wednesday that she was taking the day to discuss with staffers what her next moves would be, and to “reassess” if there was a path forward for her within the Democratic Party’s nomination proceedings.

A senior campaign official speaking to The Hill stated that Warren “is talking to her team to assess the path forward.”

Warren was banking on a better-than-expected night on Super Tuesday. However, of the 14 states up for grabs among Democratic candidates vying to be the party’s nominee for president, Warren won none of them — including losing her home state of Massachusetts.

Projection: Elizabeth Warren will finish third in Massachusetts, behind Joe Biden (1st) and Bernie Sanders (2nd). — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020

As of 11:00 a.m. Easter Time, Warren has only been awarded 36 delegates so far during the Democratic nominating season, including just 28 of the more than 1,300 up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

Current polling numbers don’t show much optimism for Warren’s campaign, either. The latest Economist/YouGov poll, conducted during the first three days of March, showed her in third place, with 19 percent support among Democratic-leaning voters across the nation.

JUST NOW: "Well, Senator Elizabeth Warren, I think that after — looked like she finished third in Massachusetts. I would reassess if I were her as well. "@WhipClyburn gives a (more than a nudge) to @ewarren.pic.twitter.com/RjiE1kW8fD — John Berman (@JohnBerman) March 4, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in first place in the poll, with 28 percent support, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) was in second place with 24 percent.

Warren, one of the two main progressive candidates (along with Sanders) who entered the race months ago, is being encouraged by a slew of left-leaning voices to drop out in order to “consolidate” voters to get behind the Vermont senator, who appears to be more viable at this time.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, for example, suggested on Wednesday morning that, after several former moderate candidates backed Biden over the weekend, Warren could do the same for Sanders in the upcoming contests.

Imagine if the progressives consolidated last night like the moderates consolidated, who would have won? That’s what we should be analyzing. I feel confident a united progressive movement would have allowed for us to #BuildTogether and win MN and other states we narrowly lost. https://t.co/lAj2mhI3GR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 4, 2020

“Imagine if the progressives consolidated last night like the moderates consolidated, who would have won?” Omar wrote.

Nathan Robinson, columnist at The Guardian, said the same thing. “Biden would be confined to the South were it not for split in progressive vote,” he wrote in a tweet.

Map 1 is Sanders v Biden victories rn (Biden purple). Map 2 is if Warren had done what Amy/Pete did, dropped out and endorsed Bernie and 3/4 of her supporters had listened. Repeat this all over US. Biden would be confined to the South were it not for split in progressive vote. pic.twitter.com/10P4x95mIs — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) March 4, 2020

It’s unclear, however, whether those criticisms are valid, especially since they don’t take into account voters from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out of the race after his poor showing on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, the only remaining relevant centrist opponent to Biden, put his support behind the former vice president in an endorsement announcement on Wednesday.

“Today I am glad to endorse him — and I will work to make him the next President of the United States,” Bloomberg said of Biden in his statement.

With Bloomberg’s voters likely going to back Biden, Warren’s and Sanders’ totals may not have been enough to have won Super Tuesday’s contests.