Joe Biden Projected To Win Texas And Leave Super Tuesday With Delegate Lead

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Texas and it is expected that he will leave Super Tuesday with the delegate lead.

Dave Wasserman of NBC News and The Cook Political Report tweeted:

I've seen enough. Projection: Joe Biden wins the Texas primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020

TX's election reporting system, which is normally one of the best/fastest in the country, is a mess tonight. Strong evidence there's quite a bit of (Biden-favorable) vote left even though many big counties are showing nearly 100% in. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020

Projection: Joe Biden will win the most delegates at stake today and exit Super Tuesday with the overall delegate lead. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020

Biden is on the cusp of winning Maine and his lead has been expanding in Texas. California is not going to have full results, but Sanders’s California win is going to sliced up in terms of delegates as multiple candidates (Biden and Bloomberg) are currently meeting the 15% threshold for delegates, which makes it likely that Sanders will not get the 300 delegate advantage out of the state that is campaign hoped for, and could be looking at something closer to 150-175 delegates, and a much smaller net delegate gain over Biden.

Steve Kornacki also projected that Biden will leave Super Tuesday as the delegate leader:

Steve Kornacki with a delegate estimate showing Biden leading in total delegates, even with Sanders winning California. #SuperTuesdayResults pic.twitter.com/DaFAYk5tTS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 4, 2020

It is difficult to see where Bernie Sanders makes up the gap in future contests. Joe Biden is surging, and he is projected to win both Texas and the pledged delegate lead.

