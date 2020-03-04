Sanders Condemns His Supporters Vitriol Online While Attacking Biden

Sanders condemned the vitriol of his supporters online, just after he finished attacking Joe Biden as anti-labor, warmonger, tool of billionaires.

Sanders condemned his supporters’ behavior online:

Bernie:

"In terms of vitriol online, I'm disgusted by it. I think the Twitter world is an opportunity for people debate issues, to have good honest debates about issues, but not to make vitriolic attacks on somebody because you disagree with them." — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) March 4, 2020

However, just before that moment, Sanders said of Biden:

And my hope is that in the coming months, we will be able to debate and discuss the very significant differences that we have. Joe is running a campaign which is obviously heavily supported by the corporate establishment. At last count, he has received funding from at least 60 billionaires, 60 billionaires. Our campaign has received more campaign contributions from more Americans averaging $18.50 than any campaign in the history of our country at this point in time. So what does it mean when you have a campaign which is funded very significantly by the wealthy and the powerful? Does anyone seriously believe that a president backed by the corporate world is going to bring about the changes in this country that working families and the middle class and lower-income people desperately need?

Video:

Sen. Sanders is running his 2016 playbook to the letter by attacking Biden as funded by billionaires, supporting trade agreements, and the Iraq war. Sanders doesn't seem to realize that it isn't 2016 anymore and the big issue is beating Trump. pic.twitter.com/XxuiibBUxD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 4, 2020

Sen. Sanders is now just recycling his lines from 2016 and applying them to Biden, whether they fit or not.

Sanders can’t denounce his supporters’ attacks against Biden, while at the same time launching an attack on the former vice president that has nothing to do with policy. Sanders was attacking Biden’s character with his billionaires line.

Bernie Sanders is responding to losing on Super Tuesday by doubling down on the same tactics that didn’t work in 2016, and aren’t working in 2020.

Sanders is like Trump. He only has one gear, and no ability to adjust or change.

