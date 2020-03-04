Trump Accidentally Admits Crimes While Attacking Jeff Sessions

2.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump attacked his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday morning and in the process admitted that he obstructed justice.

Trump tweeted:

This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

The President was gloating as he thought that he was gaining some form of revenge by Sessions being forced into a runoff for the nomination for his old Senate seat, but what Trump really did was admit that he engaged in criminal conduct by demanding that Sessions obstruct justice and interfere in the Russia investigation.

As was made clear in the Mueller report, Trump obstructed justice. The President is so obsessed with revenge against his imagined enemies that he can’t stop himself from admitting his criminal behavior.

The day after Joe Biden surprised the nation with a dominant Super Tuesday showing Donald Trump is providing proof for why he should not be in office. Trump is preparing to potentially face Biden in the fall by admitting that he is a criminal.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook