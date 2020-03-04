Trump Makes Up Fake Coronavirus Death Rate On Fox News

During an interview with Sean Hannity, Trump called the WHO’s coronavirus death rate stats false and made up his own fake number of under 1%.

Trump said, “Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number. Now, this is just my hunch but based on a lot of conversation with a lot of people who do this, because a lot of people will have this and it’s very mild. They’ll get better very rapidly. They don’t even see a doctor. They don’t even call a doctor. You never hear about those people, so you can’t put them down in the category of the overall population in terms of this corona flu, or virus, so you just can’t do that.”

Trump said the real number is way under 1%.

Video:

President Trump said that the WHO's estimated death rate for the coronavirus of 3.4% is a "false number," asserting that the real number is "way under 1%" during an interview with Sean Hannity pic.twitter.com/roWwYqLKRl — Chris Cameron (@ChrisCameronNYT) March 5, 2020

Trump is recklessly making up his own numbers to make the coronavirus seem not so bad in order to pump up the stock market. The President Of The United States is spreading false information about a pandemic that has now killed 10 people in Washington state alone because he has bungled the response and can’t adequately protect the public health of the American people.

Donald Trump is acting in an irresponsible way that could make the pandemic worse and his enablers at Fox News are literally helping to spread a virus that kills people.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook