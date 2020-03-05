Joe Biden Is Clobbering Bernie Sanders 61%-12% In Florida

A new Florida poll shows former vice president Joe Biden leading Sen. Bernie Sanders 61%-12% in the Sunshine State’s Democratic primary.

A survey of the Florida primary by St. Pete Polls commissioned by Florida Politics found:

More than 61% of likely Florida voters favor Biden, according to the most recent survey by St. Pete Polls commissioned by Florida Politics (the full PDF of the poll is embedded below). That gives the former Vice President a commanding lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 12%, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with 5%.

….

The latest results represent a 27% bump in polls for Biden, seemingly fueled by a solid performance Super Tuesday.

Sanders, meanwhile, dropped 2% while Warren rose 1%, all movement that falls within the poll’s 2.3% margin of error.

Joe Biden is set to roll in Florida. Sanders will need most of Warren’s former supporters just to reach delegate viability in the state. With California looking like it is not going to provide the delegate haul that Sanders was hoping for, Florida could be setting up Biden to expand his delegate lead.

Sanders might get blown out in Mississippi and Missouri. Biden is also leading in Michigan. If Biden blows out Sanders in Florida, he may roll through the remaining contests and into Milwaukee as a solid frontrunner.

