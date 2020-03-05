Mitt Romney Warns Republicans That He Could Block Their Bogus Biden Investigation

Mitt Romney was the only Republican senator who courageously voted to convict Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, and now he is hinting that he could take another stunning stand against his own party.

On Thursday, Romney told reporters that the Republican revival of an investigation into the Bidens appears to be driven solely by politics.

When the Senate Homeland Security Committee votes next week to subpoena Biden records, the Utah senator – a member of that committee – suggested that he could join the Democrats and vote no.

According to Politico, “A Republican effort to subpoena records about Joe Biden and his son Hunter could be derailed amid concerns from at least one GOP senator that the push appears politically motivated.”

More from the report:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a member of the panel, has hinted that he could vote against issuing the subpoena, noting the committee’s investigation might look political in nature given Biden’s resurgence and the increasing likelihood that he’ll become the Democratic presidential nominee. “There’s no question the appearance is not good,” Romney told reporters, adding that he is still “considering” his vote. Republicans hold a slim 8-6 majority, and if just one GOP senator joins all Democrats, it would mean a 7-7 tie that would result in a failure to issue the subpoena. Romney’s concerns appeared to be heightened on Thursday after President Donald Trump declared in a Fox News interview Wednesday night that he would seek to use the issue against Biden if he secures the Democratic nomination. Romney suggested Thursday that the panel shouldn’t even be looking into the issue.

Republicans are terrified of Joe Biden

What the Republican Party is doing couldn’t be more transparent. For weeks, as Joe Biden’s presidential campaign appeared headed for the showers, they lost interest in pursuing their bogus investigation.

Suddenly, the day after Biden won a resounding primary victory in South Carolina, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) – chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee – penned a letter expressing his intention to issue a subpoena for Biden-related documents.

In other words, the former vice president is back on a course to be the Democratic nominee for president, so the Republican Party is again pretending to care about so-called corruption.

The GOP is no longer trying to hide how afraid they are of Joe Biden.