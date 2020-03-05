Tucker Carlson Uses Biden’s Mental Health to Create Another Conspiracy Theory

1.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Speaking on his Fox News program, Tucker Carlson argued that Joe Biden’s “fading intellect is not a handicap” but “an opportunity” for the Democratic leadership to “control” him should he win November’s general election.

“To the cynical and darkly clever people who run the Democratic Party. Biden’s fading intellect is not a handicap. It’s an opportunity,” Carlson said. “Joe Biden is weak, and he’s getting weaker. Ask anyone who knows him, or who’s watched him carefully over the past 50 years. Biden is noticeably more confused now than he was even last spring, when he entered the race.”

Carlson added that “other candidates were so eager to swing in behind Biden the instant he won a state” because his win means the “Democratic establishment in Washington” can exploit his weaknesses.

All of these people are happy for the same reason: Joe Biden is fading and uncertain,” Carlson said. “Weak leaders are vessels for the stronger forces around him. And no force in American politics is stronger — more aggressive or better organized — than the narrow little interest groups that comprise the Democratic coalition.”

There is nothing left in American politics to stop Joe Biden’s ascent to the Democratic nomination and domination of the party,” he continued, particularly now that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is “out” and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have been “humiliated.” Carlson concluded with a warning to his viewers to “get ready for Joe Biden. He’s more threatening than he looks.”

You can watch Carlson’s comments below.

Carlson’s attack on Biden follows a similar one from President Donald Trump, who earlier this week suggested “Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing,” a reference to various verbal flubs Biden has made while on the campaign trail.