Business Leaders Dump Trump Over His Coronavirus Response Fail

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle said on Deadline: White House:

This is the first time we have seen global business leaders, who were happy to take the tax cut because it worked for them, leave the president. And I assure you he’s not happy about it but they don’t have anyone to trust. Whether you’re talking SARS, Ebola or the financial crisis. You would have business leaders and government leaders in a room saying how are we going to solve for this? Tell me who are the grown-ups in the room?

It was Larry Kudlow days ago saying buy the dip. And today saying this is just seasonal. Even this morning when the president said it’s going to be great for American business because people are going to go on vacation here. Tell an airline that. Two days ago Mike Pence had to solve a rift between airline CEOs and the White House because they were debating over passenger data. Without credible sources inside the White House, corporate America — the business roundtable has formed its own corona task force.

The White House is spending their time lying about the outbreak to the business community and the American people about the number of coronavirus cases and the administration’s response.

The plunge on Wall Street is caused by the fact that the business community no longer trusts Trump.

