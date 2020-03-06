Disaster For Republicans As Trump Relies On Wishful Thinking To Manage Coronavirus

Trump appears out of touch with the reality of the coronavirus outbreak because he is relying on wishful thinking to manage the crisis.

CNN reported:



An extended network of business associates, also have a direct line and are encouraging Trump to offer a rosier picture of the situation than his officials are relaying.

Some people close to the effort said Trump was relying on “wishful thinking” to manage the crisis.

One person close to the coronavirus task force said members of the team are biting their tongues on certain information with the opinion that it’s better to work the problem from the inside rather than say something Trump doesn’t like and end up being iced out altogether.

Trump is trying to manage a virus outbreak in the United States with political spin. Trump claimed on Friday morning that there is no panic, “I don’t think they’re panicking. I don’t think people are panicking. I said last night — we did an interview on Fox last night, a town hall. I think it was very good. And I said, Calm. You have to be calm. It’ll go away.”

The point isn’t whether or not the virus will go away. The important question is how many people will die before it does?

The president is one who is showing panic as is making contradictory decisions on simple choices like whether or not to visit the CDC.

Trump’s reliance on wishful thinking is a disaster that Republicans will pay for in November.

