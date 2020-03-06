Republican Busted For 10 Felonies For Changing Florida Democratic Registrations

A Florida woman has been arrested for changing the voter registration of 119 Democratic voters to Republican or no affiliation.

Via the AP:

Cheryl A. Hall, 63, who worked for an organization that helps register voters, turned herself in to Lake County Sheriff’s officials Thursday, according to court records. She’s charged with 10 felony counts of submission of false voter registration information.

….

Hall submitted the forms to the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office, authorities said. Elections officials flagged the forms because they included incorrect information, including birth dates, Social Security numbers or driver’s license numbers.

….

Sheriff’s investigators said all 119 false forms were assigned to Hall, a registered Republican, to collect.

Some of the forms changed the registrations of Democrats or no party affiliation to Republican, officials said.

Voter suppression, which is what Hall was trying to do, is firmly ingrained in the DNA of the Republican Party. It isn’t just elected officials who are trying to prevent Democrats from being able to vote in many states.

The Trump mentality of cheat to win trickles down to the rank and file of the party. What happened in Florida was an extreme case, but it’s not unusual, and if the impacted voters had stayed quiet, Hall likely would have gotten away with her crimes.

Republicans keep proving that even they don’t believe that their party can win a fair election.

