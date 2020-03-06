Trump Tells America Not To Worry About The Coronavirus Because He’s Really Smart

Trump told the country that he is really smart and he really likes this stuff so people should not worry about the coronavirus.

Trump said, “I like this stuff. You know, my uncle he was at MIT. He taught for like a record number of years. He was a great super genius. I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand. Every one of these doctors said how do you know so much about this? Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president, but you know what? What they’ve done is really incredible. I understand that whole world. I love that world. I really do. I love that world, and they should be given tremendous credit.”

Video:

Here's Trump rambling at length about how smart he is and how well he understands public health pic.twitter.com/1Co6MaRkzl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

A college professor of Trump’s called him the dumbest student that he ever had.

Do you know who doesn’t have to go around publicly telling everyone how smart they are? Intelligent people.

Donald Trump is trying to reassure the country about the coronavirus with a version of stable genius. The problem is that Trump is not a genius. The president’s comments at the CDC confirm earlier reporting that he is relying on wishful thinking to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Americans are getting sick and dying while Trump rants about how smart he is.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook