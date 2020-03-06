Trump Humiliatingly Flip-Flops And Decides To Go To CDC

After getting criticized for canceling his trip due to coronavirus fears, Trump flip-flopped and decided to visit the CDC in Atlanta.

According to the White House Pool Report as provided to PoliticusUSA:

Stephanie Grisham came back during flight to say the CDC visit is back on.

There will “probably be a tour” she said when asked what would be on the itinerary.

Explaining the on-off nature of the trip she: “What the president said is true.”

A CDC member of staff was suspected of having contracted coronavirus and they did not think they would get the test results in time before president’s trip so “out of an abundance of caution”, she said, it was postponed for the safety of everyone involved and to allow the CDC to prevent any further spread.

The White House is so incompetent and is handling the coronavirus response so poorly that they panicked and canceled a trip to the CDC because a member of the staff might have coronavirus.

If the CDC can’t get timely test results, what does it say about the odds of a regular person who is tested getting rapid results?

Instead of reassuring the nation, Trump has only added to the panic with his characteristic veering from position to position and overreaction to news coverage.

Trump has bungled the response to the outbreak, and each additional move that he makes only adds to his failure.

