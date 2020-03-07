Ali Velshi Torches Trump For Choosing An Unqualified Racist To Be Chief Of Staff

MSNBC host Ali Velshi torched Donald Trump on Saturday for his decision to name Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) the next chief of staff.

Meadows will replace Mick Mulvaney and become the fourth (!) person to hold that increasingly powerless position in the Trump administration.

“He is a bombastic congressman who made his name as the chair of the freedom caucus who once said that he’d like to send Barack Obama back home to Kenya,” the MSNBC host said. “This should probably bother you some.”

“If Trump was serious about a chief of staff, Meadows probably wouldn’t make the long list, let alone the short list,” Velshi added.

The West Wing has largely been purged of anyone who disagrees with the president. The replacement of the third chief of staff is juicy as far as palace intrigue goes. It fulfills our need for drama, but it is not important. Who the chief of staff is doesn’t matter anymore. The position no longer wields power. Sure, Mark Meadows is uniquely qualified or unqualified if you will. He is a bombastic congressman who made his name as the chair of the freedom caucus who once said that he’d like to send Barack Obama back home to Kenya. This should probably bother you some. It demeans the work of those who’ve come before him and will come after him. But ultimately, it’s a distraction, taking away from the real story. Trump is changing our judicial system, decimating the State Department, making foreign policy deals just to see them fail in short order, stymieing efforts to combat climate change and putting in place medieval immigration policies. Those things should hold our attention and have us outraged. So when he says look there, don’t. Keep focused on the things that matter. Naming Meadows as chief of staff is a minor league attempt at distraction by replacing a person who had no power or responsibility or credibility. If Trump was serious about a chief of staff, Meadows probably wouldn’t make the long list, let alone the short list.

This is just another Trump distraction

As Ali Velshi noted, Trump’s decision to name an unqualified ideologue as his next chief of staff is just the president’s latest attempt to distract from his dumpster fire presidency.

With the administration in the midst of massively mismanaging a global health crisis, it’s no surprise that Trump wants to change the headlines.

But at the end of the day, the American people should stay focused on what matters, which is that Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to America who must be replaced in November.