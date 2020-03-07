Trump Overruled Health Officials Who Wanted To Tell Seniors Not To Fly

Health officials wanted to issue a warning to senior citizens urging them not to fly due to the coronavirus, but they were overruled by Trump.

The AP reported:

The White House overruled health officials who wanted to recommend that elderly and physically fragile Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines because of the new coronavirus, a federal official told The Associated Press.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the plan this week as a way of trying to control the virus, but White House officials ordered the air travel recommendation be removed, said the official who had direct knowledge of the plan. Trump administration officials have since suggested certain people should consider not traveling, but they have stopped short of the stronger guidance sought by the CDC.

Trump’s political base of support is primarily conservatives over age 65, so the idea that a president who thinks of situations only in political terms wouldn’t do the bare minimum to protect older Americans that are the demographic most likely to vote for him shows how in over his head this president is.

Donald Trump’s withholding of public health warnings is him trying to control the message at the expense of people’s lives.

The reason why the US is facing a bigger crisis than most other countries battling this virus is the Trump administration. The president’s refusal to properly staff his administration or listen to what the experts say is setting up a disaster in the making.

Health officials know what they are doing, but they are being throttled by a president who thinks that’s he’s really smart and can handle the coronavirus.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook