Melania Trump Tantrums Over White House Tennis Pavillion As Coronavirus Kills Americans

First Lady Melania Trump is tantruming over criticism that she is spending her time building a White House tennis pavilion as Americans die from coronavirus.

Trump tweeted:

I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/Wzown2ho26 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 5, 2020

The First Lady then whined after the American people complained that she was off staging photo-ops while people are sick and dying:

I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest https://t.co/03sx0rq2Nx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 7, 2020

If Melania Trump wanted to contribute something good and positive to her community, she would be trying to educate people about the spread of coronavirus and getting people to take the problem seriously.

A White House tennis pavillion is not something that adds to the community. The American people can’t use the pavilion, nor is it open to the public. By community, Melania Trump means the Trump family.

Like her husband, Melania Trump doesn’t care about the duties of the First Lady. She is only worried about herself.

