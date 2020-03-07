Several thousands of supporters have turned out for Joe Biden in Missouri as momentum continues to build around his campaign following a string of primary victories all across the country.

According to NBC News reporter Marianna Sotomayor, “Several thousands have gathered to welcome Joe Biden at his first Missouri rally he’s held since launching his campaign last year.”

Hello from St. Louis where several thousands have gathered to welcome @JoeBiden at his first Missouri rally he’s held since launching his campaign last year. pic.twitter.com/ocPxpaIquf — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) March 7, 2020

Six more states, including Missouri, hold primaries next Tuesday, and Biden is poised to perform well.

A poll released Saturday shows Biden leading Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by 22 points in the state, 53 percent to 31 percent.

Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington will also vote on Tuesday.

Post-South Carolina, Joe Biden’s campaign has seen a complete transformation

Following Joe Biden’s resounding victory in South Carolina, Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has seen a complete transformation.

Not only is he winning primaries and leading in the all-important delegate count, but fundraising has gone through the roof and his events are as crowded and energetic as ever.

On Saturday, the former vice president’s campaign announced that it has raised a stunning $22 million over the course of just five days following his stunning political comeback.

While the Democratic contest is still essentially a two-person race between Biden and Sanders, it’s clear that many primary voters are starting to coalesce behind the vice president.

