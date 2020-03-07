Desperate Trump Sues CNN For Libel To Help His Reelection Campaign

Trump is already getting desperate, which is why he sued CNN for libel as he plans to run his reelection campaign against the media.

Trump gave the news of the lawsuit against CNN to Fox News first:

“The complaint alleges CNN was aware of the falsity at the time it published them but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign while misleading its own readers in the process… the campaign filed this lawsuit against CNN and the preceding suits against The New York Times and The Washington Post to hold the publishers accountable for their reckless false reporting and also to establish the truth,” Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Jenna Ellis told Fox News.

Brian Stelter of CNN tweeted:

Trump 2020 has filed a libel lawsuit against CNN, according to Fox, which was given the news in advance. Similar suits against NYT and WaPo are a Trump re-election strategy. Experts say the suits are unlikely to prevail in the courts. No comment from CNN. https://t.co/Z1q8T3rJxZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 6, 2020

Legally speaking, the lawsuits are a joke, but Trump has two motives for filing them. Donald Trump wants his supporters to focus their rage on the media. He doesn’t want them to weigh the issues or think about their lives under his presidency. Trump is pulling straight from the Roger Ailes playbook and playing into the longstanding myth on the right of liberal media bias.

Trump is also tipping his hand on his reelection strategy. Trump is afraid of running directly against Joe Biden, so his campaign is going push the bogus Ukraine conspiracy theory to smear the former vice president while firing up their voters against the media.

It is a desperate strategy that is destined to fail.

