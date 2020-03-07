Trump May Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus At CPAC

The organizer of CPAC interacted with the conference attendee who tested positive for coronavirus, and then he shook Trump’s hand on stage.

Late Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced that an individual who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference less than two weeks ago had tested positive for the virus. President Trump, Vice President Pence and a number of other top White House officials had appeared at the four-day event in Maryland.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said neither Trump nor Pence was in “close proximity to the attendee,” but ACU chairman Matt Schlapp told The Washington Post on Saturday that he himself interacted with the infected person at the event. The precise chronology could not be learned, but Schlapp did shake Trump’s hand on the stage on the last day of the conference.

Trump has been downplaying the coronavirus as no big deal, and something that will go away with the arrival of spring might have been exposed to the virus while hanging out with some of his most dedicated supporters at CPAC.

The president has refused to cancel his rallies over concerns about spreading the coronavirus, so it would be ironic if he was exposed because he attended a gathering of conservatives. Trump allies like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have been mocking the virus, but even the President Of The United States might not be safe from exposure.

