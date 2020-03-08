Ben Carson Admits Trump Has No Plan For Coronavirus Infected Cruise Ship

HUD Secretary Ben Carson admitted that Trump has no plan to deal with the docking of The Grand Princess and the 3,500 passengers potentially exposed to coronavirus.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: The — as you know, the Grand Princess is docking — the cruise ship is docking in Oakland tomorrow. What plan is in place to deal with the 3,500 people on board?

CARSON: The cruise ship personnel and — as you know, the vice president met with the CEOs of the major cruise ship companies yesterday, and they are coming up with a plan within 72 hours of that meeting —

STEPHANOPOULOS: The ship’s docking tomorrow.

CARSON: The plan will be in place by that time. But I don’t — I don’t want to preview the plan right now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Shouldn’t you be able to do that?

CARSON: I think — I think it needs to all come from a solitary source. We shouldn’t have 16 people saying what the plan is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK —

(CROSSTALK)

CARSON: — particularly when it hasn’t been fully formulated.

Video:

STEPHANOPOULOS: The Grand Princess is docking tomorrow. What's the plan for the 3,500 people on board? BEN CARSON: They're coming up with one S: It docks tomorrow C: The plan will be in place S: Shouldn't you be able to say what it is? C: It hasn't been fully formulated pic.twitter.com/J717Q7q0DG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2020

It is not a surprise that an administration that never has a plan for anything has no plan to deal with a docking cruise ship that has thousands of people who were exposed to coronavirus. Trump made sure to use coronavirus to shut down the Southern border, but he has no plan to handle a boat docking in the US that has already been exposed to the virus.

The Trump administration is built on neglect and incompetence, and those factors are poised to turn a coronavirus outbreak into an epidemic.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook