Biden Looks To Put Sanders Away With Kamala Harris Endorsement Before Michigan

The endorsement of Joe Biden by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was a clear move to win Michigan and deal a near-fatal blow to the Sanders campaign.

Sen. Harris said in her endorsement of Biden:

When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored.

I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States.

I got to know Joe more than a decade ago through his son – my dear friend, the late Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden. As attorneys general during the financial crisis, Beau and I were leaders in the fight to take on the biggest banks in the nation and secure billions of dollars in relief for homeowners across the country. And I can tell you that Beau inherited his strength of character, selfless courage, and commitment to public service from his father, Joe.

….

Like many women, I watched with sadness as women exited the race one by one. Four years after our nominee, the first woman to win the nomination of a major party, received 3 million more votes than Donald Trump but still lost, we find ourselves without any woman on a path to be the Democratic nominee for president. This is something we must reckon with and it is something I will have more to say about in the future. But we must rise to unite the party and country behind a candidate who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people and who can ultimately defeat Donald Trump.

Sen. Harris also released a video endorsing Joe Biden:

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

The Harris endorsement is yet another well timed strategic move from the Joe Biden campaign. The best endorsement that Bernie Sanders could roll out before Michigan was Jesse Jackson. No disrespect to Rev. Jackson, but he is not in the same category for 2020 as Kamala Harris.

Bernie Sanders needs a big win in Michigan. If Biden beats him, it will be a defeat that might make it impossible for Sanders to be the nominee.

