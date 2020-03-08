Trump Claims He Has The Perfect Plan To Deal With Coronavirus, But Won’t Say What It Is

Trump claimed that he had the perfect and coordinated plan to deal with the coronavirus, but he refuses to say what it is.

Trump tweeted:

We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

After Trump’s tweet, HUD Secretary Ben Carson went on national television and told the world that the plan for dealing with the coronavirus exposed cruise ship full of passengers has not been formulated yet.

There is no plan. Trump is relying on wishful thinking that the virus is going to magically go away by April. Trump’s magic thinking doesn’t take into account what will happen to the American people over the next three weeks or so until the virus magically vanishes.

Trump’s plan is to handle the coronavirus is just like his healthcare plan to replace Obamacare. It’s really great, and perfect, but it is a secret, so he can’t tell anyone about it.

The plan doesn’t exist. Trump is hoping that the virus goes away because he has no intention of trying to govern and stopping it.

Trump got lucky that there was no crisis on domestic soil, outside of his criminal neglect of Puerto Rico, during his first three years in office, but his luck has run out, and he is trying to bluff his way out of a looming public health epidemic.