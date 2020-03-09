Chris Hayes Says Trump Should Be Kept Far Away From The Government’s Coronavirus Response

MSNBC host Chris Hayes said on Monday night that Donald Trump is completely incapable of confronting the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the country.

Time and again, Hayes noted, Trump has shown that he cannot view the crisis outside of himself, which means other leaders – particularly those at the state and local level – must take charge to adequately deal with the pandemic.

“The president of the United States, the leadership at the top of our government, is sending the message that is literally the opposite of what we should be doing,” Hayes said. “Right now, a lot of these important decisions are going to have to be made by local leaders, not the president.”

The MSNBC host cited Trump’s recent remarks in which he said he was opposed to allowing quarantined passengers off a cruise ship because it would drive the number of U.S. cases up and make him look bad.

“I’d rather have the people stay,” the president said. “I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.”

Trump added, “I like the numbers. I would rather have the numbers stay where they are.”

Trump only cares about himself

Donald Trump has long demonstrated that his sole purpose in life is to enrich himself at the expense of others, whether it’s stiffing workers in the business world or using his charity as a personal slush fund.

This behavior hasn’t changed throughout his presidency. Heck, it’s the reason why he was impeached – because he put his own political interests ahead of the country’s interests.

With the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the country and the American people looking for leadership, it’s increasingly clear that Donald Trump is too obsessed with his own own political survival to be able to responsibly manage a global pandemic.

