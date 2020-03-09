Rep. Doug Collins Was With Trump On Friday Now He’s In Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Rep. Doug Collins, who was with Trump on Friday at the CDC, is now under self-quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus.

Rep. Collins said in a statement:

BREAKING: Rep. Doug Collins says he will self-quarantine after discovering he interacted with the infected CPAC attendee. Collins said he isn't experiencing any symptoms, but will stay home out of an abundance of caution. https://t.co/unw4kSVI82 pic.twitter.com/FDJpaNm8pq — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 9, 2020

Here is Collins shaking hands with Trump on Friday:

Still of video of President Trump shaking hands with @RepDougCollins Friday in Atlanta per @gardenswartzj pic.twitter.com/WDRsn4QSD1 — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) March 9, 2020

Ted Cruz has quarantined himself, and there are reports that Kellyanne Conway, Ronna McDaniel, and Betsy DeVos all may have been exposed to the CPAC attendee who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump is surrounded by people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, yet the White House is pretending like everything is fine and the President is trying to get the Justice Department to investigate the press for reporting on the coronavirus.

Everything is clearly not fine, as people who have recently been in the same places as Donald Trump are self-quarantining due to fears of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The situation is spiraling out of control, and Trump can do nothing to stop it.

