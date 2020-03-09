Kamala Harris Looks Like A VP As She Brings Down The House At Biden’s Michigan Rally

California Sen. Kamala Harris – seen by many as a top contender for a vice presidential slot – brought down the house at Joe Biden’s jam-packed Detroit rally on Monday night.

She didn’t just rally the raucous crowd ahead of Tuesday night’s primary contests in Michigan and five other states, but she looked and sounded a lot like a potential running mate.

“Justice is on the ballot in 2020,” Sen. Harris said as the crowd grew louder. “Economic justice is on the ballot in 2020. Reproductive justice is on the ballot in 2020. Health care justice is on the ballot in 2020. Environmental justice is on the ballot in 2020. Racial justice is on the ballot in 2020.”

“And Joe Biden is on the ballot in 2020,” the California senator said before introducing Biden to the stage.

Video:

Biden-Harris 2020?

Since before the 2020 primary campaign even began, a Biden-Harris ticket was floated by some observers as a shoe-in to send Donald Trump packing.

After a long primary battle and a string of recent primary victories, Biden is now well-positioned to be the Democratic nominee. Six more states that vote on Tuesday will likely further boost Biden’s chances.

With the nomination within reach, running mate talk is again heating up with names like Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker – also in attendance at Biden’s Detroit rally on Monday – and Stacey Abrams on the short list.

While it’s too early to tell who Joe Biden might choose to be his number two to face off against Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Kamala Harris made a strong case for herself in Detroit on Monday night.