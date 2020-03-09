Trump Just Set A New Record For The Biggest Dow Points Drop In History

Monday’s stock market plunge of more than 2,000 points is now the biggest single-day Dow points drop in US history.

The Dow fell more than 2,013 points on Monday, which makes it the biggest one-day points drop in US history.

CNBC reported that the Trump plummet by percentage was the worst day since the financial crisis in 2008:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 2,000 points on Monday, notching its worst day since 2008, as market angst over the spread of the new coronavirus and an oil price war sent investors scrambling for safety.

The Dow dropped 2,013.7 points — 7.79% — as Boeing, Apple, Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar cut the Dow by at least 100 points each; the 30-stock index ended the day at 23,851.02. The session represented the Dow’s single-worst day since Oct. 15, 2008, when it fell 7.87%.

Trump is freaking out about the stock market and trying to reassure Wall Street that everything is going to be fine, but Wall Street is looking at the facts, and they see plunging oil market combined with a president and administration that has no clear plan to deal with the virus and doesn’t seem to be in control of the situation.

‘

The President’s plan to run on the economy is going up in flames in front of his eyes.

