Trump Embarrasses Himself In Clueless Coronavirus Briefing

We just attended a very important task force meeting on the virus that everybody is talking about all over the world no matter where you go. That’s what’s on people’s minds, and we are going to take care of and have been taking care of the American public and the American economy.

We are going to be asking tomorrow, we’re seeing the we’re going to be meeting with House Republicans, Mitch McConnell, everybody, and discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief, that’s a big number. We’re also going to be talking about hourly wage earners getting help so that they can be in a position where they’re not going to ever miss a paycheck, going to be working with companies and small companies, large companies, a lot of companies, so that they don’t get penalized for something that’s not their fault.

It’s not their fault. It’s not our country’s fault. This was something that we were thrown into, and we’re going to handle it, and we have been handling it very well. The big decision was early when we shut down our borders. We’re the first ones ever to do that. We’ve never done that in our country before, would have a situation that would be a lot more dire.

Also, we’re going to be seeing small business administration, and creating loans for small businesses. We’re also working with the industries including the airline industries, the cruise ship industry, which obviously will be hit.

Trump rambles on and clearly has no plan as he sounds clueless and offers no details on his administration's response. He kept saying., "We will take care of the American people." pic.twitter.com/K15vDqBJz7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 9, 2020

Trump clearly has no plan. Closing the borders and restricting travel doesn’t matter, because experts think that the coronavirus had been in the United States for weeks before the first case was detected.

The president’s big plan is to push for tax cuts, but before he spoke at the White House, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) appeared to shoot down any additional tax cuts at this time:

John Cornyn, a member of Senate GOP leadership, has little appetite at this point for tax cuts aimed at spurring economy. “I usually love tax cuts but I think it’s a little bit premature.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 9, 2020

Trump embarrassed himself by not showing any leadership. He kept repeating a promise to take care of the American people as if his words could make the crisis go away. Donald Trump is clearly not up to the job of handling the coronavirus.

