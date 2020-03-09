Trump Slammed For Another “Pocahontas” Attack Against Warren as Coronavirus Outbreak Takes Toll

President Donald Trump claimed Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) “singlehandedly destroyed” the campaign of fellow Senator Bernie Sanders (ID-Vt.), accusing her of “stripping voters away” from him on Super Tuesday.

Sanders “lost states that he easily would have won if she had dropped out 3 days earlier,” Trump said before suggesting that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is looking to deny Sanders the Democratic nomination.

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren singlehandedly destroyed the Bernie Sanders campaign by stripping voters away from his count on Super T. He lost states that he easily would have won if she had dropped out 3 days earlier. The DNC is doing it to Bernie again! Will he ever get angry? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Warren dropped out of the presidential race after a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday. The DNC has been dogged by repeated accusations that they will block Sanders from the nomination; in January news emerged that select members were discussing a policy reversal to effectively weaken the Sanders campaign.

But the president’s attack against Warren, who he once again referred to using the derogatory nickname “Pocahantas,” did not go over well with Twitter users who accused him of racism and spending more time on feuds than leading the national response to the coronavirus outbreak, which state officials, who’ve documented nearly 550 cases nationwide, say has now claimed 22 lives.

Let me help you focus here, Coronavirus. Remember, though it is another P word, you are the President, not a pundit. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) March 9, 2020

People are dying of the coronavirus and you’re throwing out Native American slurs. You’re a sicko. You need medical attention. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 9, 2020

There you go again. You are an ardent racist. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 9, 2020

For every new coronavirus case or death in the US, you should have a day taken off the remainder of your interminable, insufferable term squatting in office, you odious ogre. #TrumpVirus — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) March 9, 2020

Americans are dying from the #coronavirus pandemic and you're posting divisive misogynist and racist bullying instead of doing your job. @ewarren put out a plan for #COVID19 in January. You STILL don't have a plan. Your incompetence is killing people. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 9, 2020

Warren has not issued a response to the president’s attack, which is his second in three days.

When asked by reporters on Friday whether sexism played a role in Warren’s decision to suspend her campaign, Trump was firm.

“No, I think lack of talent was her problem. She has a tremendous lack of talent,” he said at the time. Although he conceded Warren is a “good debater,” he said her “mean” behavior cost her substantial support.

“But people don’t like her,” he added. “She’s a very mean person. … People don’t want that. They like a person like me, that’s not mean.”