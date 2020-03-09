Trump Walks Away From Reporters After They Ask Him If He’s Been Tested For Coronavirus

Donald Trump has repeatedly come into contact with folks who have self-quarantined, but he refused to answer whether he has actually been tested for coronavirus.

During a press conference with the so-called coronavirus task force, Trump walked out after reporters asked whether he has been screened for the virus that is now sweeping the country.

Video via Vox’s Aaron Rupar:

Trump and Pence don’t answer a question about whether Trump has been tested for coronavirus, since he’s been in repeated contact with people who have self-quarantined pic.twitter.com/rJ9tTuMmhQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2020

Trump may have escaped the room, but Mike Pence was left behind to offer his non-answer.

“I honestly don’t know the answer to the question,” the vice president said. “We’ll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly.”

Trump’s refusal to answer comes as more reporting indicates that he has repeatedly come into contact with individuals who have self-quarantined, like Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Trump has no answer for the coronavirus pandemic

During his short appearance at the news briefing, Donald Trump showed that he has no idea how to confront this global pandemic from a science and health perspective.

Instead of showing concern about the 600-plus cases that have been reported in the U.S. – and the many more likely to come – he seemed to only care about how the virus is affecting the economy. This is likely because he knows that the Obama-Biden economy he inherited is the only reason he stands a chance of winning the upcoming presidential election.

So instead of cleaning up his administration’s failed effort to make more coronavirus test kits available, for example, Trump is proposing a payroll tax cut.

Donald Trump made it clear on Monday that he isn’t worried about the rising number of coronavirus cases as much as he is about the slumping global economy.

