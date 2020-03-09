White House Says They Are Taking No Coronavirus Safety Precautions

945 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is denying that they are taking any safety precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Grisham said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Reports that the White House has issued formal guidelines to staff instructing them to limit in-person interactions and meetings are completely false. While we have asked all Americans to exercise common-sense hygiene measures, we are conducting business as usual. I want to remind the media once again to be responsible with all reporting.”

The White House’s denial of taking safety precautions is only making matters worse because they look out of touch and unresponsive to a crisis. The Trump administration is more interested in managing the political optics, which they are also failing at, than leading the way, and providing an example for employers around the country to follow as the virus spreads.

Trump has the band continuing to play as his political Titanic sinks.

Nothing to see here and business as usual are tone-deaf responses that only reinforce the incompetence and ineptitude of Donald Trump.

