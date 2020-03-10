Biden and Sanders Cancel Cleveland Rallies Due To Coronavirus

Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have canceled their Tuesday night rallies in Cleveland, OH out of concern over the coronavirus.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said, “In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled. We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this evening. Additional details on where the Vice President will address the press tonight are forthcoming.

Mike Casca, Bernie 2020 Communications Director said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight. All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”

The cancelations of the Tuesday events mark a turning point in the coronavirus outbreak. These are the first, but likely not the last campaign events that will be canceled.

Trump is still planning on holding his coronavirus spreading campaign rallies, as he is apparently seeking the mantle of the 21st Century, Typhoid Mary. Corona Don apparently wants to infect as many of his supporters with the coronavirus as possible.

The Democratic candidates are placing the public health first, while Trump is telling America to keep calm and that the coronavirus is going really great.

