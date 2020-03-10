Trump spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill, where he told Americans to be calm because the coronavirus is “really working out.”

Trump said, “This was unexpected. Something that came out of China and hit us in many other countries. You look at the numbers. I see the numbers just by watching you folks. I see it’s over 100 different countries. And it hit the world and we’re prepared and doing a great job with it. We want to protect our shipping industry, our cruise ships, our airline industry, very important, but everybody has to be vigilant and has to be careful. But be calm. It’s really working out. A lot of good things are going to happen.”

Video:

Trump tells America to be calm because the coronavirus is "really working out." pic.twitter.com/OhVGL7j6A1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 10, 2020

I am sure that the people of New Rochelle, NY think that everything is working out as the National Guard has been called in and containment zone has been established around their community due to a cluster of coronavirus cases:

NY Governor announces containment zone around New Rochelle I National Guard deployed to NYC suburb pic.twitter.com/wRX7CGGTvi — BioSciences I Coronavirus (special report) (@BioSciencesInfo) March 10, 2020

Trump has convinced himself that a virus that everyone knew about for months suddenly popped up and that it is going to magically go away as if nothing happened. That’s not how any of this works.

More people are getting sick every day, but according to Donald Trump, everyone needs to stay calm because the coronavirus is really working out well.

