Bernie Sanders Admits That He Is Losing, But Will Stay In The Race For Now

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) admitted that he was losing the Democratic primary, but committed to staying the race through Sunday’s debate.

Sen. Sanders said while talking to reporters:

While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability. I cannot tell you how many people our campaign has spoken to who have said, and I quote, I like what your campaign stands for. I agree with what your campaign stands for, but I’m going to vote for Joe Biden because I think Joe is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump. End of quote. We have heard that statement all over this country.

Needless to say, I strongly disagree with that assertion. But that is what millions of Democrats and independents today believe. On Sunday I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend, Joe Biden.

Video:

If Sen. Sanders wants to stick in the race through the debate, that is a good idea, because voters deserve a chance to see former vice president Biden in a one on one debate setting, but if stays in the race, Sanders is facing a series of blowout losses in places like Georgia, Florida, and potentially, Illinois.

At some point in the near future, Sanders is going to damage the movement that he is trying to build if he keeps losing states by a resounding margin.

Bernie Sanders is inching his way down the path toward his exit strategy out of the Democratic primary. Unlike in 2016, he isn’t talking about contesting the convention or fighting until the bitter end.

Sen. Sanders knows that he is losing, and his campaign will likely end soon.

