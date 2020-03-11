Trump Just Blamed Europe For The Spread Of Coronavirus In The US

Trump has suspended travel from Europe to the US as he is blaming Europe for the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

Trump said:

And taking early intense action, we have seen dramatically fewer cases of the virus in the United States than are now present in Europe. The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe.

After consulting with our top government health professionals, I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans. To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.

Trump blames Europe for the coronavirus in the US and suspends travel from Europe to the US for a month. pic.twitter.com/LzBnmSXwP7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 12, 2020

The reason why the US has fewer reported cases of the virus is that the Trump administration hasn’t made working test kits widely available. The numbers don’t represent what experts fear is really happening in the country. Trump has been trying to hold down the number of reported cases.

Europe is not responsible for the spread of the coronavirus to the US. The President seems to believe that he can wall the US off from the outbreak.

Instead of reassuring America, Trump just made the anxiety over the coronavirus worse.

