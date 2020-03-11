Trump Attacks The Media For Reporting The Truth About Coronavirus

Ahead of his address on the coronavirus, Trump attacked the media for reporting the truth on the spread of the pandemic in the United States.

Trump tweeted:

The Media should view this as a time of unity and strength. We have a common enemy, actually, an enemy of the World, the CoronaVirus. We must beat it as quickly and safely as possible. There is nothing more important to me than the life & safety of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Trump is still blaming the press for the declining stock market. The President has convinced himself that the press is causing the stock market to drop by reporting coronavirus news as part of a conspiracy to get him.

When Trump mentions unity, he is not talking about unifying around stopping the spread of the coronavirus, because every American already agrees on that point. Trump wants unity and praise for himself. Trump’s definition of unity is that no one criticizes his presidency.

The President through his combination of inaction and bumbling has made the crisis in the United States worse. Trump’s Oval Office address is expected to focus on the economic steps he will take to reassure the stock market, as Donald Trump is more worried about the Dow than the potentially millions of Americans who could be infected with the coronavirus.

