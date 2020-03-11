Trump Demands That We Unify And Support His Coronavirus Failure

Trump demanded that people stop being partisan and unify around his failed coronavirus response, which means he wants no criticism.

Trump said, “The virus will not have a chance against us. No nation is more prepared or more resilient than the United States. We have the best economy, the most advanced health care, and the most talented doctors, scientists, and researchers anywhere in the world. We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together, as one nation, and one family. As history has proven, time and time again, Americans always rise to the challenge and overcome adversity.”

Video:

Trump demands that everyone support him as he fails on the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/CXaHKQq3w6 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 12, 2020

Trump still doesn’t get it. The coronavirus isn’t about the stock market or partisan politics. People are getting sick and dying. This is about public health and life and death.

Trump wants the nation to “unify” in the respect that people who are criticizing his failed response shut up and support him. It is impossible for a nation to unify when a president has no plan and is providing zero leadership.

Donald Trump’s call for unity was really a demand for the end of criticism and truth-telling.

The President is failing on the coronavirus, and he wants a cheering section instead of vital information that will save lives.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook