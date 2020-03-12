In One Tweet, Barack Obama Shows More Leadership On Coronavirus Than Trump Ever Has

In just one tweet on Thursday, former President Barack Obama showed more leadership and compassion than Donald Trump has at any point throughout this global health emergency.

As the American people continue to get mixed messages from the current president, Obama shared useful information about how canceling large events and self-quarantining can literally save lives, even if some folks are calling such measures an “overreaction.”

“If you’re wondering whether it’s an overreaction to cancel large gatherings and public events (and I love basketball), here’s a useful primer as to why these measures can slow the spread of the virus and save lives,” the former president tweeted.

He added, “We have to look out for each other.”

Obama’s post comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States continues to rise and a growing number of businesses, schools and other gatherings get shut down.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell described Obama’s tweet as, “Helpful guidance from the President.”

Barack Obama and Joe Biden remind America what leadership looks like

Following Donald Trump’s dumpster fire Oval Office address on Wednesday night, it became clearer than ever that America isn’t just facing a global health crisis, but also a serious leadership vacuum.

On Thursday, the former president and vice president stepped up to fill it, first with Biden’s well-received address and then with Obama’s calm, simple message about how America needs to look out for one another.

The American people deserve strong, steady leadership, especially in times of crisis. On Thursday, Barack Obama and Joe Biden reminded the country what that looks like.

