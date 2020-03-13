Trump Tells People Not To Get Tested While Declaring Coronavirus National Emergency

While he was declaring a national emergency, Donald Trump ad-libbed in the Rose Garden and told people not to get tested for the coronavirus.

Trump said, “Other countries have called us and worked with us, and they’re doing similar things or will be doing similar things, as a result of that action today we’re announcing with a new partnership with private sector, and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus. We want to make sure that need a test can get it safely, quickly and conveniently. We don’t want people to take a test if we feel that they shouldn’t be doing it. And we don’t everyone running out, only if you have certain symptoms.”

Video:

Trump tells people not to run out and take a coronavirus test while he is declaring a coronavirus national emergency in the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/9rdMvL16sj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 13, 2020

Trump was supposed to be declaring a national emergency and emphasizing the seriousness of the situation,, but he was ad-libbing and telling people not to get tested.

Trump’s goal remains, not to deal with a national emergency, but to hold the number of confirmed cases down to boost his reelection campaign.

