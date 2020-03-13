Trump Melts Down When Reporter Busts Him For Closing White House Pandemic Office

Yamiche Alcindor from PBS Newshour asked Trump about disbanding the White House Pandemic Office, and the president melted down.

The exchange:

Yamiche Alcindor: Mr. President. My first question, you said you don’t take responsibility, but you did disband the White House Pandemic Office and the officials left this administration abruptly, what responsibility do you take to that and the officials who worked in this office the White House lost valuable time because that office was disbanded?

Trump: I think it’s a nasty question. Tony has said numerous times we saved thousands of lives because of the quick closing and when you say me, I didn’t do it. We have group of people. I could perhaps ask Tony about that. I don’t know anything about it. You say we did that.

Yamiche Alcindor: You don’t know the reorganization at the National Security Council?

Trump: People let people go. These professionals behind me and these great incredible doctors and business people, the best in the world and I can say that whether it’s retailers or labs or anything you want to say these are the best in the world.

Video:

Trump melts down and attacks the questioner when he was asked if he is responsible for disbanding the White House pandemic office. pic.twitter.com/Pp4owGfM5f — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 13, 2020

Trump is living in a fantasy world where he has done nothing wrong in response to the coronavirus. In reality, his administration’s delayed response has resulted in the spread of a virus that can’t be properly measured due to the lack of widespread testing.

Trump did close down the White House Pandemic Office because it was started by Obama. It was Trump’s decision. He is responsible for it. One of the reasons why the coronavirus is spreading like wildfire is that Trump left the nation unprepared for a pandemic.

Trump’s pretending that he had nothing to do with the pandemic office closing was an admission of guilt from a president who is swimming in a sea of failure.

