Trump Backs Out Of Deal On Coronavirus Aid As More Americans Get Sick And Die

Americans are sick and dying, but Trump backed out of a coronavirus aid agreement and gave Pelosi a new wave of demands.

Andy Slavitt tweeted:

NEW: At 7 am Eastern Mnuchin, on behalf of Trump, pulled out of the agreement they had reached at 4 am to provide relief for Americans impacted by the Coronavirus. The package was the right thing. He now wants more things Pelosi won’t agree to. I don’t know what they are. — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

The package includes: Family and medical leave

SNAP

More desperately needed Medicaid $ for states

Unemployment insurance — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

LATEST: Hearing that right now Mnuchin needs Trump’s sign off on this package to help people. So much hinges on him agreeing. https://t.co/3rAASuFc5N — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

They have a deal that provides people with more SNAP benefits, family and medical leave, and more Medicaid money for states, but Trump wants a payroll tax cut and a bailout for the oil industry.

The pullout of a deal at the last minute is a tactic that Trump has tried and failed with throughout his years as president. Trump thinks that he has “leverage,” so he tries to extract more from negotiations.

Pelosi could pass her bill without Donald Trump, but the legislation stands a better chance of making it through the Senate with Republican support.

Trump is the one who is watching his odds of reelection vanish due to the coronavirus. Pelosi doesn’t need Trump to sign off on anything to act. Trump needs this, and he is shooting himself in the foot by pretending like he is in charge and a good negotiator.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook