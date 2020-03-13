Trump Falsely Claims 100,000 People Requested Tickets For Imaginary Rally

Trump falsely claimed that 100,000 people had requested tickets for a rally that didn’t exist, and his campaign had not announced.

Via The AP:

The campaign had previously been eyeing, but had not yet announced, a rally in Tampa, Florida, on March 25. Trump said he would be “making a decision at the appropriate time” on whether to hold that one, adding that he would “probably not do it because people would say that it’s better not to do. You know, we need a little separation until such time as this goes away. It’s going to go away.”

….

Trump claimed that more than 100,000 people had requested tickets for the Tampa rally, an impossibility since the campaign had not yet announced the event or made tickets available. A campaign spokesman declined to comment.

Trump has been inflating his crowd sizes since 2015, but he is inventing a crowd size for a rally that didn’t exist yet. The venue had not been booked. The campaign had not advertised it. It was impossible for people to request tickets because the rally wasn’t scheduled.

Donald Trump has reached the point of taking credit for things that aren’t real. Instead of governing and supporting the coronavirus aid bill that the House will pass on Friday, Trump is dreaming of massive crowd sizes for imaginary rallies.

America is facing a national health emergency, and Trump is out of touch with reality.

