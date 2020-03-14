Surgeon General Tells Reporters To Stop Criticizing Trump’s Coronavirus Mistakes

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told reporters that they needed to stop reporting the facts about the Trump administration’s coronavirus mistakes.

Adams said at the White House coronavirus briefing, “I want you all to understand some straight talk from the nation’s doctor. We really need you all to lean into and prioritize the health and safety of the American people. No more bickering, no more partisanship, no more criticism or finger-pointing. There will be plenty of time for that, but we need to hit the reset button and leaning forward that the health and safety of the American people is the top priority.”

Video of the surgeon general:

#SurgeonGeneral Dr. Jerome Adams scolds the media for telling the truth and reporting on the White House's bickering on the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/dFXgZxvPut — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 14, 2020

The administration doesn’t want the American people to know the truth about how badly they have bungled the response and turned a crisis into a pandemic.

Philip Rucker pointed out that what the media is reporting on is the chaos in the Trump administration:

The surgeon general is giving journalists “straight talk from the nation’s doctor” and instructing the press to have “no more bickering, no more partisanship, no more criticism or finger-pointing” in news coverage. He did not mention the president’s twitter feed. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 14, 2020

Exactly. And the mess ups have been caused in part by the bickering, partisanship, criticism and finger-pointing within the administration in which he serves, something the public knows thanks to solid reporting. https://t.co/XDp5TFpUWs — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 14, 2020

As the coronavirus spreads, the Trump administration is trying to turn the free press into a cheering section. The press is writing articles daily about what people can do to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Reporters also have a duty to report on what the government is doing and holding them accountable for their actions or inactions.

The nation would be better served by a surgeon general who focused on his job instead of playing media critic during a national health emergency.

